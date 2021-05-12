LISTEN | Remember that WhatsApp privacy policy? Here’s what happens if you don’t accept it by this weekend

Users of the popular WhatsApp messaging service have until this weekend to accept its updated privacy policy or risk living that “WhatsApp Lite” life.

The internet lost its mind earlier this year when WhatsApp announced changes to its policy, including that it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

The backlash led to the service pushing back its deadline for agreeing to the terms to May 15. It also reassured users the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

The deadline is this Saturday, but what will happen if you decide to be a rebel and hold out on agreeing to the terms while still living your best blue-tick life?

WILL I LOSE ACCESS TO WHATSAPP? WILL THE APP DISAPPEAR?

According to a statement on WhatsApp’s support page, “no-one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp” on Saturday.

Instead the service will send a persistent message reminding you to review and accept the update.