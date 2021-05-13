Australia chases green ammonia for power in near-term hydrogen push

Australia sees green hydrogen and ammonia for power plants as the biggest near term opportunity for developing a clean hydrogen industry in the drive to cut carbon emissions, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.

Australia's national hydrogen strategy aims to place it among the top three hydrogen exporters to the Asian region by 2030. In the near term, green ammonia offers the quickest path, Taylor said.

“We think scaling up industry, particularly in a small market like Australia, combining both domestic opportunity and export opportunities is absolutely crucial,” Taylor said in an interview for the Reuters Events: Hydrogen 2021 conference.

“But actually the really immediate opportunity we see is feeding hydrogen and ammonia into existing generators. This is a very, very big early opportunity.”