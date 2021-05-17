Sci-Tech

SA has its first laptop brand, made in kasi

Entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mahlangu is the brains behind the affordable device

17 May 2021 - 11:05 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
Mpumelelo Mahlangu has produced his own affordable laptop. Stock photo.
Mpumelelo Mahlangu has produced his own affordable laptop. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Daniil Peshkov

With the lockdown enforced on the country and most of the world due to the outbreak of Covid-19, so many creative ideas were conceived in all sectors of the economy. Among the lateral thinkers was Mpumelelo Mahlangu, who thought of finding a solution for a growing need for laptops as more and more people started working from home, while students had to continue with their studies from home as well.

Mahlangu, 27, saw a gap in the market and created his own entry-level laptop to help the disadvantaged. The lad from Soshanguve, north of  Pretoria, is the owner of Dot Connect Electronics, through which his laptop is designed and manufactured in the township.

The Dot Connect laptop was inspired by the national hard lockdown last year. With movements restricted and many people working and learning from home, I decided to design a laptop that would be affordable for everyone, especially students. I thought about the students who depended on internet cafes because they could not afford to buy laptops,” he said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

A pizza the pie: how an artist, cheesed off with takeaway closures, went for dough

What do you do when your favourite restaurants close because of Covid-19? Go into business recreating their fare
News
2 weeks ago

How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers

The company supplies cost-effective insurance for those crucial to feeding Africa, but battling with climate change
World
3 weeks ago

'Covid is a wake-up call': Black entrepreneurs aim to level playing field

Unable to get a bank loan when she moved from Nigeria to the United States, Abbey Wemimo's mother was forced to borrow money at a 400% interest rate ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X