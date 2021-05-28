Sci-Tech

WATCH | Eiffel Tower lit up with hydrogen power

28 May 2021 - 14:44 By Reuters

The Eiffel Tower was lit up with hydrogen-generated electricity for the first time.

READ MORE:

Australia chases green ammonia for power in near-term hydrogen push

Australia sees green hydrogen and ammonia for power plants as the biggest near term opportunity for developing a clean hydrogen industry in the drive ...
News
2 weeks ago

Volvo, SSAB plan first fossil-free steel trucks on road to carbon neutrality

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo and steel maker SSAB have signed an agreement to produce the world's first vehicles made of fossil-free steel, the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

HILARY JOFFE: Farming and mining - they're not sexy, but they do sustain us

They are areas where SA has a comparative advantage
Business
2 months ago

Sasol's Secunda plant 'cleared' as source of stench over Gauteng and Mpumalanga two weeks ago

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) said it will continue to probe the source of the stench experienced in parts of Gauteng ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Duduzane steals the show at father's post-court appearance, thanks fans ... South Africa
  5. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...