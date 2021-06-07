Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space in Blue Origin rocket

Blue Origin closed the first round of the auction last month and said it had received more than 5,200 bidders from 136 countries, without disclosing the highest bid from the round.

The current highest bid stood at $2.8m (about R37.7m) in the ongoing second round of the auction, according to Blue Origin’s website.

The process will last until June 10 and conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction.

The company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 (about R2.6m) for the ride, based on an appraisal of rival plans from billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

