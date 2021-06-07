Microplastics found in almost three quarters of rescued turtles

Microplastics have been found inside almost three quarters of turtles (71%) rescued along the South African coastline so far this year, according to the latest turtle rehabilitation statistics coming out of Cape Town.

The figure is the highest percentage to date and a significant increase on previous surveys, prompting concern among marine biologists working for the Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Programme of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Programme.

Levels of microplastic “diet” are considered a barometer of the health of the ocean, particularly among turtles, which typically feed in the deep ocean.

“I’ve been in turtle rehabilitation for five to six years and I’ve never seen as many [microplastics] as we see now,” said Talitha Noble, the education foundation’s conservation manager.

The microplastic ingestion rate has shot up from about 42% earlier this year, Noble told TimesLIVE during a media briefing at the aquarium on Monday. She said the figures were based on observations and stool samples of 60 turtle hatchlings delivered to the aquarium by volunteers along the coast.