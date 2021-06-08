Sci-Tech

Major websites hit by global internet outage

08 June 2021 - 13:00 By Reuters
Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting websites and social media platforms all over the world. Stock photo.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting websites and social media platforms all over the world. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM

Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the sites.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.

READ MORE:

Apple’s new ‘private relay’ feature will not be available in SA and nine other countries

Reuters reports the feature is designed to obscure a user's web browsing behaviour from internet service providers and advertisers.
News
2 hours ago

Pandemic casts a long ‘digital shadow’ as information warfare spikes

Clamping down on autocrats running the internet must be high on the upcoming G7 summit’s to-do list
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware digital self-destruction

Telkom was so intent on protecting its legacy business, it threw market logic out
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  3. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet