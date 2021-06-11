Man forced to pay R230k for 'leaked nudes' but never took his clothes off

A Chinese man was forced to fork out 110,000 yuan (R233,000) to scammers after they used face-swapping technology to allegedly superimpose his face on a porn video.

Chinese police are investigating a case of extortion after the man in east China's Jiangsu province allegedly fell victim to an elaborate scam where people's faces are used in graphic videos, despite never having taken their clothes off.

According to Chinese state media outlet Global Times, the man suspected he was being conned when a “female net friend” invited him to download an app for a “deeper chat”.

He claimed he downloaded the app out of curiosity but decided to stay clothed and only show his face on video.

It was enough for the scammers to use, and he reportedly later received a porn video with his face superimposed and multiple threats that it would be shared publicly unless he paid for it to disappear.

He is the latest victim of a “naked chat trap” trend hitting China and surrounding countries.