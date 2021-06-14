Sci-Tech

‘Cheap’ or ‘practical’? Mzansi debates whether WhatsApp calls should be allowed in a relationship

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 June 2021 - 09:30
Some social media users said your man calling you on WhatsApp is a hard 'no.'
Image: Brent Lewin

The Twitter TLs were flooded with debate about whether it is appropriate to be calling someone you're in a relationship with using WhatsApp.

It all started when one user heated up her Twitter fingers to ask: “Why would a whole 40- something-year-old man call a woman using a WhatsApp?”

The question soon went viral as thousands weighed in on whether it was a “golden rule” to use airtime on your bae and call the old-fashioned way.

While some said it was the “romantic thing to do”, others said airtime was expensive and relationships shouldn’t be defined by what service you use to call your partner.

