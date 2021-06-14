‘Cheap’ or ‘practical’? Mzansi debates whether WhatsApp calls should be allowed in a relationship
The Twitter TLs were flooded with debate about whether it is appropriate to be calling someone you're in a relationship with using WhatsApp.
It all started when one user heated up her Twitter fingers to ask: “Why would a whole 40- something-year-old man call a woman using a WhatsApp?”
The question soon went viral as thousands weighed in on whether it was a “golden rule” to use airtime on your bae and call the old-fashioned way.
While some said it was the “romantic thing to do”, others said airtime was expensive and relationships shouldn’t be defined by what service you use to call your partner.
Man or woman, old or young.. Don't call me using whatsapp.. Period. pic.twitter.com/9t21bbIPEh— Sbo Xulu (@SboXulu10) June 13, 2021
WhatsApp call is basically Voice over IP(VoIP). Most companies use VoIP to cut costs and make communication easier. You may make fun of WhatsApp call kante all along your company is using VOIP. pic.twitter.com/4JwJiaATGV— SellSaul (@SellSaul) June 13, 2021
Y’all are not making any sense lol where’s the difference?— MATOME LESIBA 🦅 (@SemaMatome) June 13, 2021
I hate receiving them too; the line is nota clear. It's only people who live outside SA that get a pass for making them.— Hannibal Ante Portas (@Reba_3lls) June 13, 2021
I think some of these standards are just Twitter standards. As long as it serves the purpose. Also we can talk more. Rather I buy R40 airtime and speak for only 3 mins (international calls) or just speak for an hour using data— Alexander Chipunza (@Learner105) June 13, 2021
I thought it's the effort/thought that counts.....Twitter standards and hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/D9sJHiybks— iNdebele Lase Pitori (@ElvisVictor16) June 13, 2021
Your standards are good and perfectly fine, there's everything wrong about 40 something old using a low quality call to talk to you. ❤❤ these are your standards and they are fine. I fully concur with you. WhatsApp calls are just annoying pic.twitter.com/urQVIsDHPH— Big Xhosa™ (@your_ngama) June 13, 2021
A whole Billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg and his team didn't place an age restriction on Whatsapp calls but Bontle and 2cent standards... pic.twitter.com/s78Fb5EUXn— Denk Mbingaldo (@UncleDenk) June 13, 2021