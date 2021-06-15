Sci-Tech

Top EU court says national watchdogs may act against violations, in blow to Facebook

15 June 2021 - 11:01 By Reuters
A Belgian court sought guidance on Facebook's challenge against the territorial competence of the Belgian data watchdog's bid to stop the company from tracking users in Belgium through cookies stored in the company's social plug-ins, regardless of whether they have an account or not.
A Belgian court sought guidance on Facebook's challenge against the territorial competence of the Belgian data watchdog's bid to stop the company from tracking users in Belgium through cookies stored in the company's social plug-ins, regardless of whether they have an account or not. 
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Europe's top court on Tuesday said national data watchdogs in Europe may act against companies even if they are not lead regulators for the firms, in a blow to Facebook which has disputed the Belgian regulator's power.

“Under certain conditions, a national supervisory authority may exercise its power to bring any alleged infringement of the GDPR before a court of a member state, even though that authority is not the lead supervisory authority with regard to that processing,” the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) said.

The CJEU got involved after a Belgian court sought guidance on Facebook's challenge against the territorial competence of the Belgian data watchdog's bid to stop the company from tracking users in Belgium through cookies stored in the company's social plug-ins, regardless of whether they have an account or not. 

READ MORE:

Move to tighten global tax net on tech titans

G7 summit aims to bring world's richest people down to Earth
Business
2 days ago

Nigeria demands social media firms get local licence

Social media firms wanting to operate in Nigeria must register a local entity and be licensed, the country's information minister said on Wednesday, ...
News
5 days ago

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy -sources

WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts ...
News
2 weeks ago

Apple's Tim Cook says 'threat profile' of iPhone justifies App Store rules

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Friday told a court that threats to iPhone security and privacy required tight control of the App Store, which “Fortnite” ...
News
3 weeks ago

Information regulator consulting lawyers over new WhatsApp policy

The Information Regulator SA is seeking legal advice after writing to WhatsApp LLC to ask it to revise the privacy policy in SA to the standard used ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  2. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  3. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal