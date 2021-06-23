Sci-Tech

Lost in the DMs: Study reveals township residents prefer WhatsApp over Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

23 June 2021 - 07:50
More than 75% of township residents prefer WhatsApp as a medium of communication compared to Facebook (17%), Instagram (2%) and Twitter (1%). Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Peter Kovaja

SA’s township residents prefer WhatsApp as a form of communication. 

This is according to the 2021 SA Township Marketing Report by digital agency Rogerwilco released on Tuesday.

The report is based on responses from more than 1,000 individuals living in townships and aims to plug the gap between the audience that represents hundreds of billions of rand in aggregate, and the information that exists about them.

The report found more than 75% of residents prefer WhatsApp as a medium of communication compared with Facebook (17%), Instagram (2%) and Twitter (1%). 

“Almost half of SA’s urban population lives in townships and informal settlements, yet very little data exists for marketers to speak to the needs and wants of this substantial audience.

“We went to find out where and on what these consumers spend their income, what their preferred payment methods are, what influences their shopping behaviours and the types of communications they prefer to receive from marketers,” said Rogerwilco brand strategist Kasirayi Mashiri.

The study also found 70% of residents prefer brands to communicate in English and they are more likely to be swayed by those holding positions of authority such as elders, religious leaders and teachers in their communities (11%) than they are by celebrity influencers.

“This calls into question the budgets spent on influencers and how impactful they are to a brand’s bottom line,” said Mashiri.

Other sections of the report highlight that most residents prefer paying cash because “it is largely untraceable”.

Blessers, payday loans and black tax are some of the components of the troubled financial ecosystem that have to be navigated.

The report states black tax is not about keeping aged parents afloat but goes beyond that. Family members who have been unemployed for long periods are being supported by employed family members.

“While this research paper is not intended to be an in-depth analysis of the township environment, it should provide some level of insight that empowers marketers to refine their activities to better engage one of the most misunderstood audience segments in SA,” said Mashiri

The full report can be accessed here.

