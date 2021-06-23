Lost in the DMs: Study reveals township residents prefer WhatsApp over Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

SA’s township residents prefer WhatsApp as a form of communication.

This is according to the 2021 SA Township Marketing Report by digital agency Rogerwilco released on Tuesday.

The report is based on responses from more than 1,000 individuals living in townships and aims to plug the gap between the audience that represents hundreds of billions of rand in aggregate, and the information that exists about them.

The report found more than 75% of residents prefer WhatsApp as a medium of communication compared with Facebook (17%), Instagram (2%) and Twitter (1%).

“Almost half of SA’s urban population lives in townships and informal settlements, yet very little data exists for marketers to speak to the needs and wants of this substantial audience.

“We went to find out where and on what these consumers spend their income, what their preferred payment methods are, what influences their shopping behaviours and the types of communications they prefer to receive from marketers,” said Rogerwilco brand strategist Kasirayi Mashiri.