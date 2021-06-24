Brazilian Senate to grill Google, Facebook, Twitter in Covid-19 probe

A Brazilian Senate committee on Wednesday formally approved a request to call representatives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senators want to look into what role the companies had in helping to spread potentially dangerous misinformation during the pandemic.

Google, Twitter and Facebook said in separate statements they were co-operating with the committee. Google said it had removed 1.2-million videos from its platforms because they violated Covid-19 misinformation guidelines.