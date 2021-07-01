Sci-Tech

Italy covers shrinking glacier to save it from summer heat

01 July 2021 - 12:56 By Reuters
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020.
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier in order to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy, July 13, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo/File Photo

Battling to save northern Italy's Presena glacier from further shrinking, climate experts are covering it with long strips of cloth which will reflect the sun's rays and prevent the snow beneath from melting.

They say about 70% of the snow can be saved over the summer with the protective covering which works in the same way as a silver reflective guard placed in a car window to stop overheating.

Atop the glacier and surrounded by stunning wide peaks, a team unfurls 5-metre-wide and 70-metre-long strips to cover some 120,000 square metres of the glacier. The task takes a month to complete.

The process has been carried out every year since 2008.

"Glaciers and their retreat are perhaps the most striking manifestation of ongoing global warming," said glaciologist Christian Casarotto of Trento science museum, adding glacier mass had been falling continuously for the last 15 to 20 years.

"Studying glaciers therefore becomes important in order to understand the direction in which we are heading and to be able to correct it," he added. 

READ MORE:

Nature loses its cool: loss of global ice hits record high

Melting of land ice added enough water to the ocean during past 30 years to raise average global sea level by 3.5cm
World
5 months ago

China glacier melt speeds up in 'wake-up call' for world - Greenpeace

Glacier melt at major sites in western China is accelerating fast, Greenpeace said on Tuesday, prompting thousands to evacuate in recent months and ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | Google Earth's time-lapse tool puts a spotlight on climate change

Google Earth has added a time-lapse feature to the popular platform, providing a glimpse into how climate change, urbanisation and deforestation have ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

UK, US study Antarctic glacier, hoping to crack sea level risks

Britain and the United States launched a $25 million project on Monday to study the risks of a collapse of a giant glacier in Antarctica that is ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  3. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  4. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...