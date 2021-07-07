Sci-Tech

Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google

07 July 2021 - 18:30 By Reuters
Donald Trump says he is filing class action lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google.
Donald Trump says he is filing class action lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/ File photo

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was filing class action lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they silence conservative viewpoints.

Trump said he filed the lawsuits in federal court in Florida. He said he would seek class action status in the suits, which would seek restitution and punitive damages. He did not specify who the other members of the class were.

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year after repeatedly falsely claiming that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud -- an assertion that was rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump repeated those false claims in a fiery speech near the White House.

READ MORE:

Book details how Trump told chief of staff Hitler ‘did a lot of good things’

A new book has detailed how former US president Donald Trump told his then chief of staff, John Kelly: “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.”
News
8 hours ago

Biden White House serves up burgers, nostalgia for July Fourth

US President Joe Biden will mark the nation's 245th birthday on Sunday with a traditional celebration looking forward to a rebound from the ...
News
2 days ago

At Florida rally, Trump bashes New York charges against company, adviser

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned New York prosecutors for bringing charges against his namesake company and longtime financial ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...