Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market

China's sweeping regulatory action against internet giants such as ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc, which has sent chills through the industry, is part of a broader national project to create a domestic marketplace for the country's vast troves of big data.

The plan, fermenting for years but rapidly gaining momentum, is designed to help support China's economy in the coming decades and includes pilot projects for state-supervised data trading markets, policy documents show.

It also threatens to further isolate China's internet industry globally, and ratchet up tensions with Washington.

Data is becoming a critical battleground between China and the US, compelled by fears on both sides that unchecked collection by private firms could allow state actors to weaponise information on infrastructure and other national interests.

This September China is set to implement its Data Security Law, which requires companies that process “critical data” to conduct risk assessments and submit reports. Organisations that process data affecting national security must submit to annual reviews.

Earlier this month, Chinese regulators pulled Didi from the country's app stores, days after its US initial public offering, citing security concerns, sending its stock plummeting.

BROADER STRATEGIC PLAN

But China's efforts to seize control of data for national security reasons are just one aspect of a strategic goal to create a state-supervised market for such information, including government data as well as that collected by private companies, and help buoy slowing economic growth, experts say.