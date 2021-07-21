Sci-Tech

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

21 July 2021 - 08:30 By Reuters
Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart which he carried into space at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, US July 20, 2021.
Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos wears goggles owned by Amelia Earhart which he carried into space at a post-launch press conference after he flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space, in the nearby town of Van Horn, Texas, US July 20, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles (107km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard  launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps usher in a new era of space tourism.

“Best day ever,” Bezos, accompanied by three crewmates including the world's oldest and youngest space travellers, said after his capsule descended with three large parachutes and touched down, kicking up a cloud of dust.

The 57-year-old American billionaire, donning a blue flight suit and cowboy hat, took a trip to the edge of space lasting 10 minutes and 10 seconds. After landing, Bezos and his crewmates exchanged hugs and popped champagne while roughly two dozen family members and company employees cheered.

“Astronaut Bezos in my seat — happy, happy, happy,” Bezos told mission control during a safety cheque after the passengers buckled back in following a few minutes of weightlessness in space.

The fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3-meters-tall) gleaming white spacecraft, with a feather design on its side, ignited its BE-3 engine for a vertical lift-off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One facility about 20 miles (32km) outside the rural town of Van Horn under mostly clear skies.

Bezos, founder of e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc, and his brother Mark Bezos, a private equity executive, were joined by two others. Pioneering woman aviator Wally Funk, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen, 18, became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.

“I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all of this,” Bezos told reporters afterward.

The flight came nine days after Briton Richard Branson was aboard his competing space tourism venture Virgin Galactic's successful inaugural suborbital flight  from New Mexico. The two flights give credibility and inject enthusiasm into the fledgling commercial space tourism industry, which Swiss bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion annually in a decade.

Bezos, who founded Blue Origin in 2000, said this first crewed space flight was a step towards developing a fleet of reusable spacecraft.

“We're going to build a road to space so that our children and their children can build a future,” Bezos added. "... We need to do that to solve the problems here on Earth.”

Blue Origin plans for two more New Shepard passenger flights this year. Bezos said Blue Origin has not determined its pace of flights after that but is approaching $100 million in private sales.

“The demand is very, very high,” Bezos said, adding: “Big things start small.”

Bezos said his company is working “ferociously” towards being able to reuse New Shepard vehicles at least 100 times. The one used on Tuesday, twice previously flown to space, scored a bullseye landing on a nearby pad.

BACK FLIPS AND SKITTLES

New Shepard hurtled at speeds reaching 2,233 miles (3,595km) per hour, exceeding the “Kármán line” — 62 miles (100km) — set by an international aeronautics body to define the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.

After the capsule separated from the booster, the crew unbuckled, performing backflips and tossing each other Skittles candy in weightlessness. The capsule then returned to Earth with parachutes, using a retro-thrust system expelling a “pillow of air” for a soft landing.

The launch represented another step in the fierce competition to forge a space tourism sector. In this “billionaire space race,” Branson pierced Earth's atmosphere first, reaching an altitude of 53 miles (86km) aboard his rocket-powered, pilot-flown spaceplane. Bezos flew higher in what experts called the world's first  unpiloted space flight with an all-civilian crew.

Another billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, plans to send an all-civilian crew on a several-day orbital mission on his Crew Dragon capsule in September.

“Well done,” Branson wrote on Twitter, congratulating Bezos and his crewmates.

Musk earlier wished Blue Origin's crew “best of luck.”

The flight came on the 52nd anniversary of Americans Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin becoming the first humans to walk on the moon. New Shepard's namesake Alan Shepard in 1961 became the first American in space.

Funk was one of the so-called Mercury 13 group of women who trained to become NASA astronauts in the 1960s but was passed over because of her gender.

“I've been waiting a long time,” Funk said afterward. “I want to go again — fast.”

Daemen, Blue Origin's first paying customer, is set to study physics and innovation management at college in the Netherlands. His investment executive father embraced him after he emerged from the capsule.

“The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the Earth and looking at the Earth's atmosphere,” Bezos said, noting how the experience underscored the planet's beauty and fragility. 

READ MORE:

'I'm excited, but not anxious,' says Jeff Bezos ahead of inaugural space voyage

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson got to space first, but Bezos is due to fly higher.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

For Bezos it’s not about space tourism, it’s about infinity and beyond

Hot on the heels of his rival, Richard Branson, the Amazon billionaire heads into space on Tuesday
World
2 days ago

Teen fulfils ‘lifelong dream’ as he joins Jeff Bezos on inaugural space flight

An 18-year-old physics student is set to take the place of a person who put up $28m in an auction to take part in the inaugural flight for ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

WATCH | Bezos vs Branson: Whose space flight is cooler?

As Jeff Bezos is poised to make history next week with his suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew, comparisons are being drawn with his rival ...
News
5 days ago

How space-junkie billionaires are taking fashion to new heights

Branson has Under Armour on board for spacesuits, Bezos is going casual and Musk has Hollywood big gun on call
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Billionaire Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight

British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Jacob Zuma supporter and former Ukhozi presenter leaves police ... South Africa
  4. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  5. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’