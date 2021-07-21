'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

“We're going to build a road to space so that our children and their children can build a future,” Bezos added. "... We need to do that to solve the problems here on Earth.”

Blue Origin plans for two more New Shepard passenger flights this year. Bezos said Blue Origin has not determined its pace of flights after that but is approaching $100 million in private sales.

“The demand is very, very high,” Bezos said, adding: “Big things start small.”

Bezos said his company is working “ferociously” towards being able to reuse New Shepard vehicles at least 100 times. The one used on Tuesday, twice previously flown to space, scored a bullseye landing on a nearby pad.

BACK FLIPS AND SKITTLES

New Shepard hurtled at speeds reaching 2,233 miles (3,595km) per hour, exceeding the “Kármán line” — 62 miles (100km) — set by an international aeronautics body to define the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.

After the capsule separated from the booster, the crew unbuckled, performing backflips and tossing each other Skittles candy in weightlessness. The capsule then returned to Earth with parachutes, using a retro-thrust system expelling a “pillow of air” for a soft landing.

The launch represented another step in the fierce competition to forge a space tourism sector. In this “billionaire space race,” Branson pierced Earth's atmosphere first, reaching an altitude of 53 miles (86km) aboard his rocket-powered, pilot-flown spaceplane. Bezos flew higher in what experts called the world's first unpiloted space flight with an all-civilian crew.

Another billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, plans to send an all-civilian crew on a several-day orbital mission on his Crew Dragon capsule in September.

“Well done,” Branson wrote on Twitter, congratulating Bezos and his crewmates.

Musk earlier wished Blue Origin's crew “best of luck.”

The flight came on the 52nd anniversary of Americans Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin becoming the first humans to walk on the moon. New Shepard's namesake Alan Shepard in 1961 became the first American in space.

Funk was one of the so-called Mercury 13 group of women who trained to become NASA astronauts in the 1960s but was passed over because of her gender.

“I've been waiting a long time,” Funk said afterward. “I want to go again — fast.”

Daemen, Blue Origin's first paying customer, is set to study physics and innovation management at college in the Netherlands. His investment executive father embraced him after he emerged from the capsule.

“The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the Earth and looking at the Earth's atmosphere,” Bezos said, noting how the experience underscored the planet's beauty and fragility.