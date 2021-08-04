Sci-Tech

Russia, US to work together on space station after 2024

04 August 2021 - 14:14 By Reuters
The Nauka (Science) Multipurpose Laboratory Module is seen docked to the International Space Station (ISS) July 29, 2021.
The Nauka (Science) Multipurpose Laboratory Module is seen docked to the International Space Station (ISS) July 29, 2021.
Image: Oleg Novitskiy/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS /file photo

Russia and the United States will continue working together on the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at Russia's space agency Roscosmos as saying on Wednesday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin in June suggested Moscow, whose newly attached research module briefly threw the space station off course last week, would withdraw from the ISS in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. 

