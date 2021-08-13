Sci-Tech

Facebook rolls out end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice, video calls

13 August 2021 - 19:00 By Eva Mathews
FILE PHOTO: These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE PHOTO: These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Facebook Inc on Friday rolled out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger, adding another layer of privacy to its widely used communications platform.

Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users.

The social media giant has gradually been adding audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services.

These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Facebook said in a blogpost , adding that the security feature will also be tested in the coming weeks on Messenger's group chats.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at "their own ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

‘Be nice, I now have Zuckerberg’s number’ - users react to WhatsApp joining its own status feature

WhatsApp has used its own status update feature to remind users of its privacy policy due to take effect on February 8.
News
6 months ago

Still worried about using WhatsApp? Here are five things you need to know about its privacy policy

Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp continue to seek answers regarding the extent to which it will share their data.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  3. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission