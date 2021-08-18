Aerospace start-up Boom Supersonic aims to revive commercial supersonic air travel

Boom Supersonic, an aerospace start-up, hopes to resurrect faster-than-the-speed-of-sound commercial air travel across the Atlantic, not seen since the SST Concorde flown by British Airways and Air France in the 1970s.

The Boom Overture is expected to fly 65 passengers from New York to London in just over three-and-one-half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and, eventually, San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours.

“You know our ultimate goal is high speed flight for everybody,” said Blake Scholl, CEO and founder of Boom.

“To make the fastest flight also the most affordable ... that is what we are going to see happen here. Supersonic flight is going to displace subsonic flight as the best way for everyone to travel over long distances.”