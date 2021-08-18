Sci-Tech

WATCH | Humanoid robot shows off its parkour skills

18 August 2021 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE

Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, named Atlas, has been showing off its new skill: parkour.

Atlas stands 1.52m tall, weighs 86kg, uses hydraulics and battery-powered electric motors for movement and has three on-board computers.

Parkour is a useful organising activity because it highlights several challenges they believe to be important, said Atlas team leader Scott Kuindersma.

It is designed to be used as a research and development tool. If a robot can develop the same movement and flexibility as the average adult, the range of potential applications will practically be limitless. 

