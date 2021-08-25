'Meteor' seen in evening sky was likely a rocket plunging back to Earth, say astronomers

The streak of light that blazed across Southern Africa's evening sky on Tuesday was most likely a rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere and not a meteorite, according to astronomers.

The nature of the break-up and its speed across the sky point to satellite or rocket re-entry, and not a meteor or fireball, said Tim Cooper of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (Assa).

“It does not match the predicted decay time of any known satellites, including Starlink 1935, which was predicted to decay earlier today [Tuesday].”

Assa was looking into the possibility that it was one of three stages from the Long March 2C rocket which launched satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Inner Mongolia on Tuesday.