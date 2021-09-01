All-woman team of Pretoria scientists sets sail for South Atlantic

Four postgraduate students from the University of Pretoria’s (UP) department of biochemistry, genetics and microbiology are about to set sail for the South Atlantic.

The all-female team of scientists will spend 36 days aboard the RV SA Agulhas II, which will be operated by the national environmental affairs department.

As part of a programme supported by the National Research Foundation and the SA National Antarctic Programme, the students will collect samples and conduct experiments in the ocean.

Team leader Mancha Mabaso, Caitlyn Fourie, Sade Magabotha and Francinah Ratsoma will join a team of scientific researchers from several SA universities.

“We hope to reveal new insights into microorganisms [bacteria, archaea, fungi and viruses] in the South Atlantic,” Mabaso said.

“The large research programme focuses on marine environments that are geographically strategic for SA. While there have been several large projects focused on birds, seals and other charismatic macro fauna, few studies have assessed the role played by microorganisms in the South Atlantic. The team aims to shed light on the exact role played by microbial communities in regulating the function of the oceans [ecosystem services].”

Mabaso, a PhD genetics student, has participated in several marine voyages in the Southern and Pacific oceans. This will be her first trip to the South Atlantic.