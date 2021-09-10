WATCH | UJ's AI dog climbs stairs, rolls over as student shows off latest robotics addition
10 September 2021 - 07:52
Spot is the latest addition to University of Johannesburg’s AI department and the robotic dog is causing a stir on campus.
TimesLIVE filmed the slick yellow robot in action as he climbed stairs, rolled over and navigated through tricky doorways.
The 35kg remote-controlled dog was manufactured by Boston Dynamics in the US and was named “Spot”. The robot will be used at the university for a number of tasks that include navigation, research and inspection.