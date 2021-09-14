Sci-Tech

WATCH | World's biggest carbon-sucking plant opens in Iceland

14 September 2021 - 15:16 By Reuters

Swiss start-up Climeworks, which specializes in capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air, has partnered with Icelandic carbon storage firm Carbfix to develop the Orca plant which can suck out up to 4,000 tons of CO2 per year from the atmosphere.

Christophe Gebald, left, and Jan Wurzbacher, co-founders and co-chief executive officers of Climeworks AG, at the 'Orca' direct air capture and storage facility, in Hellisheidi, Iceland, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Startups Climeworks and Carbfix are working together to store carbon dioxide removed from the air deep underground to reverse some of the damage CO2 emissions are doing to the planet.
Image: Arnaldur Halldorsson/Bloomberg
Pods, operated by Carbfix, containing technology for storing carbon dioxide underground, in Hellisheidi, Iceland, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Image: Arnaldur Halldorsson/Bloomberg
Startups Climeworks and Carbfix are working together to store carbon dioxide removed from the air deep underground to reverse some of the damage CO2 emissions are doing to the planet.
Image: Arnaldur Halldorsson/Bloomberg

