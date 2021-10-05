SA experts weigh in on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage

Six hours after South Africans endured the frustration of not being able to send a WhatsApp message, browse Instagram or scroll through Facebook, the vice-president of infrastructure at Facebook blamed the widespread outage on a “faulty configuration change”.

The social media giant, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, said: “Our services are now back online and we’re actively working to fully return them to regular operations. We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.”

Vice-president Santosh Janardhan apologised to “all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by [the] outage across our platforms ... People and businesses around the world rely on us every day to stay connected. We understand the impact outages like these have on people’s lives, and our responsibility to keep people informed about disruptions to our services.

“We apologise to all those affected, and we’re working to understand more about what happened [on Monday] so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient.”