Sci-Tech

Instagram feeds not loading for some users

08 October 2021 - 21:22 By Reuters
Image: 123RF/BIGTUNA ONLINE

Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram was not loading for some users on Friday, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

Web monitoring group Downdetector showed there were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday. 

There were also more than 800 reported issues with Facebook Messenger, the company's messaging platform.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

The outage on Monday was the largest Downdetector had ever seen and blocked access to apps for billions of users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

