WATCH | Sunspots seen in Spain as geomagnetic storm expected

13 October 2021 - 15:27 By Reuters

Sunspots were seen from Spain's Canary Islands as a geomagnetic storm was expected to reach the Earth.

What is a geomagnetic storm

A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere caused by a solar wind shock wave and/or cloud of magnetic field that interacts with the Earth's magnetic field.

According to a image  published on APOD the Sun's disk showed five sunspots, quite a lot considering that during the solar minimum in solar activity of the past few years, most days showed no spots.

