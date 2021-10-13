WATCH | Sunspots seen in Spain as geomagnetic storm expected

Sunspots were seen from Spain's Canary Islands as a geomagnetic storm was expected to reach the Earth.

What is a geomagnetic storm

A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere caused by a solar wind shock wave and/or cloud of magnetic field that interacts with the Earth's magnetic field.

According to a image published on APOD the Sun's disk showed five sunspots, quite a lot considering that during the solar minimum in solar activity of the past few years, most days showed no spots.