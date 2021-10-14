Sci-Tech

France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services

14 October 2021 - 12:00 By Mathieu Rosemain
In their joint statement, Thales and Google Cloud said they will create a France-based company and Thales will be the majority shareholder.
In their joint statement, Thales and Google Cloud said they will create a France-based company and Thales will be the majority shareholder.
Image: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Defence company Thales and Google are partnering to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data, the companies said on Wednesday.

The alliance between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and the Alphabet unit fulfils a May government plan under which France acknowledged US technological superiority in the field.

The French government said then that cloud computing services developed by Google and Microsoft could be used to store France's most sensitive state and corporate data, provided the services were licensed to French companies.

In their joint statement, Thales and Google Cloud said they will create a France-based company and Thales will be the majority shareholder.

That company will provide the whole range of Google Cloud's services but its network and servers would be separate from those used for regular Google clients.

“The company is going to run Google software on its infrastructure... with layers of security to ensure cybersecurity and protection of data from extraterritorial rules,” said Marc Darmon, head of secure communications and information systems at Thales.

Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, dominate cloud storage worldwide, fuelling concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the US in the wake of the adoption of the US CLOUD Act of 2018.

The Thales-Google partnership will need the blessing of France's cybersecurity agency ANSSI to get a “trusted cloud” label.

However, its head, Guillaume Poupard, has already welcomed the project, saying in a statement it fulfilled the criteria needed for the certification.

The company should be created in first-half of 2022 and be running by the start of 2023, the two groups said.

It would compete against Bleu, a joint company to be set up by IT consulting firm Capgemini and telecoms group Orange and which aims to use Microsoft's cloud technology.

Reuters

READ MORE :

LISTEN | 'He is not fit enough to be out in public': Uncertainty over whether Jacob Zuma will attend 'welcome prayer'

As scores of former president Jacob Zuma supporters are expected to descend on People’s Park at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing

The former president did not attend proceedings in his bid to remove the lead prosecutor from the case
News
3 weeks ago

Jacob Zuma spends first night at Nkandla after being discharged from hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma has spent his first night in the comfort of his Nkandla home after being discharged from a Gauteng hospital on Wednesday, ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...