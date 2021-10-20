AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope

Yet the tone of their speech showed high levels of uncertainty, according to an algorithmic analysis designed to spot hidden clues in — ideally unscripted — spoken words.

“We found that IT sector executives’ tone was inconsistent with the positive textual sentiment of their remarks,” said Schnidman, who advises two fintech companies behind the analysis.

Within months of the comments, companies including Volkswagen and Ford were warning about a severe shortage of chips hitting output. Share prices in auto and industrial firms fell. IT executives now said there was a supply squeeze.

Schnidman holds that computer-driven quant (quantitative) funds accessing scores assigned to the tone of the managers’ words, versus scores assigned to the written words, would have been better positioned before the industry turmoil.

One example can’t testify to the accuracy of the speech analysis, though, as we don’t know if the executives were being unduly optimistic at the outset or sincerely altered their views as circumstances changed.

Some investors nonetheless see the technology — known as natural language processing (NLP) — as one new tool to gain an edge over rivals, according to Reuters interviews with 11 fund managers that are using or trialling such systems.

They say traditional financial data and corporate statements are so heavily mined nowadays that they offer little value.

‘SOMETHING VERY MESSY’

NLP is a branch of AI where machine learning is let loose on language to make sense of it, and then turn it into quantifiable signals that quant funds factor into trading.

The most ambitious software in this area aims to analyse the audible tones, cadence and emphasis of spoken words alongside phraseology, while others look to parse the transcripts of speeches and interviews in increasingly sophisticated ways.

Slavi Marinov, head of machine learning at Man AHL, part of the $135bn investment management firm Man Group, told Reuters NLP was “one of the major research areas of focus” at the computer-driven fund.

“These models transform something that is very messy to something that is easily understandable by a quant,” he said.

Indeed advocates say NLP can unlock the untapped potential for insight from the world of “unstructured data”: the calls with analysts, the unscripted Q&As, the media interviews.

This is open to debate, though.

These AI systems can cost millions of dollars to develop and run, ruling out many investors and developers save the deep-pocketed or niche. Some are also at a comparatively experimental stage, with no publicly available data to show that they make money. The funds interviewed declined to show proof that NLP can augment returns, citing commercial sensitivities.

Some studies suggest the techniques could boost performance if focused in smart places, though.

Analysis in September by Nomura’s quant strategists showed a link between the complexity of executives’ language during earnings calls and shares. US bosses who used simple language saw their companies’ shares outperform by 6% per annum since 2014, compared with those using complex wording.

BofA (Bank of America) analysts employ a model that uses phrases in earnings calls to forecast corporate bond default rates. This examines thousands of phrases such as “cost cutting” and “cash burn” to find phrases associated with future defaults. Back-testing the model showed a high correlation with default probabilities, BofA said.

Both systems analyse transcripts.

MACHINE MEASURING CULTURE

In years gone by, language processing in finance has featured basic and widely sold software that ranks news or social media posts by sentiment. This is losing value in the face of increasingly sophisticated NLP models, which have been spurred by tech advances and falling cloud computing costs.

The breakthrough came in 2018 when developers released the source code behind NLP “transfer learning”, which allowed a model to be pre-trained on one data set of words and then put to work on another, saving time and money.