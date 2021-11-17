Sci-Tech

China establishes space weather centre with Russia — national weather service

17 November 2021 - 09:39 By Emily Chow and Wang Jing
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018.
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018.
Image: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

China and Russia have established a space weather centre in Beijing as part of worldwide efforts to improve global space weather centre systems, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said on Wednesday.

The China-Russia Consortium (CRC) space weather centre will be operated by the CMA, China's Civil Aviation Administration and the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, China's national weather service said in a statement.

Space weather is relevant to satellite operations, aviation safety and ground pipe networks, said the CMA.

The centre is also aimed at increasing China's international influence in space weather aviation services, the CMA added. It comes as China has been developing its space programmes, having this year launched a crewed mission to build a space station.

China has already built a preliminary framework for a space weather operational mechanism and is able to make short to long-term weather prediction forecasts, the CMA said.

Reuters 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  3. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  4. ‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in ... South Africa
  5. Police watchdog investigating after ‘unruly’ guest shot in the head by cop at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources