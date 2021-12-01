Sci-Tech

Twitter prohibits sharing of personal photos and videos without consent

01 December 2021 - 09:09 By Chavi Mehta
The social media company's privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people's private information such as phone numbers. Stock photo.
Image: Cienpies Design/123rf.com

Twitter said on Tuesday it will not allow sharing of personal media such as photos and videos on its platform without the consent of the person.

The social media company’s privacy policy already prohibits sharing of other people’s private information such as phone numbers, addresses and IDs.

“When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorised representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The microblogging site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of the company on Monday, handing over the reins to its technology chief Parag Agrawal.

Reuters

