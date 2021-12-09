Instagram chief pressed over children’s wellbeing

The executive who runs Instagram faced tough questions on Wednesday from US senators over whether the photo-sharing app puts profits before the wellbeing of young people.

Members of the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee asked Instagram’s Adam Mosseri about ads targeting young people, how the platform promotes inappropriate content and what legal options are available for users who suffered harm because of the social network. Mosseri pledged transparency, touted recent product changes and asked Congress to pass new regulations.

“I want to assure you we do have the same goal: We all want teens to be safe online,” Mosseri said during the hearing. “This is an industry-wide challenge that requires industry-wide solutions and industry-wide standards.”

Many senators, however, rejected Mosseri’s conclusion.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., was trying to keep children addicted to its products through marketing aimed at increasing its digital advertising business despite widespread concern among parents.

“Your company viewed losing teen users as, quote, an existential threat,” Klobuchar, a Democrat, said. “Whereas parents are viewing their children’ addiction to your products and other products as an existential threat to their family.”