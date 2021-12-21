Huawei's Petal Search offers big benefits when browsing small screens

As our old habits are being replaced by new ones, most of our behaviour has shifted online. Instead of going to the shops to check out the latest fashions or driving around to look for an open pharmacy at night, most of us have turned to our smartphones to do the job for us. This is where Huawei's awesome search engine, Petal Search, comes in handy.

While the more traditional search engines have been built for desktops and laptops, Petal Search has been designed with mobile in mind. This means you’ll enjoy a much better search experience on smaller-screened devices such as smartphones and tablets: there's no more squinting or trying to resize search results to make them readable. There’s even a Dark Mode to make it easier on your eyes when you’re searching at night.

Launched in 2020, Petal Search boasts a beautiful interface and is built on top of an artificial intelligence search engine. This means it’s easier for you to find virtually anything online from news and nearby services to videos and apps. As the search results are current and highly localised, you won’t miss out on any “local is lekker” shopping offers, travel deals or restaurant specials.