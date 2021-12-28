SpaceX satellites' near misses with Chinese station fuel congestion and safety concerns

A pair of dangerously close space encounters is adding to tensions between the US and China, while underscoring the potential peril to astronauts as satellite constellations and debris proliferate in orbit.

Two SpaceX satellites had near misses with China’s space station this year — one of them within 4km — in the latest sign of dangerous overcrowding in low earth orbit.

In both instances, the orbiting lab made evasive manoeuvres to avoid the Starlink satellites operated by Elon Musk’s space venture. The margin for a near-miss in October could have been as little as a few hundred metres if the astronauts on board the space station hadn’t shifted to a different altitude, according to data compiled by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.

The close encounters prompted the Chinese government to criticise SpaceX in a December 6 memo to a UN committee that oversees operations in space. China’s complaint could prompt global action on managing congestion in space.

“Originally, when I saw this Chinese UN document, I went, ‘That’s a bit rich of the Chinese, given the space debris they’ve generated,’” said McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, which is operated by Harvard University and the Smithsonian Institution. “But I think it’s a good sign.”