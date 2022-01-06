Global gas shortage worsens as emerging Asia joins the hunt

The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.

Indian Oil Corp. and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. have recently bought spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas after being absent from the market for months, according to traders. Indonesia — a major exporter — has asked its gas producers to prioritise local customers, while Thailand and Bangladesh are also seeking prompt LNG shipments via tenders released in the last few days.

The rising interest from South and Southeast Asia adds to elevated demand from Europe, which pushed prices to record highs last month. Consumption of the electricity feedstock and heating fuel, which typically sees a bump in the run-up to the northern winter, has risen as major economies recover from the depths of the pandemic. Supply, meanwhile, remains constrained due to underinvestment in new projects over the last few years.