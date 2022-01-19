With Activision deal, Microsoft has another scandal to clean up

“At least Microsoft is moving forward towards cleaning up their own house, and maybe they can bring that to Activision,” she said.

Activision has been embattled since July when a California state agency filed a sexual bias lawsuit against the Santa Monica, California-based company. The complaint described in lurid detail its “frat boy culture” and accused leadership of failing to take action. US regulators later launched an investigation.

Bobby Kotick, who has led Activision for three decades, came under pressure to resign after an explosive report in the Wall Street Journal last year tied him personally to reports of mistreatment of women and suggested he was aware for years of sexual misconduct, including rape, at the company but didn’t report it to the board. Kotick apologised and pledged to make changes.

Microsoft has distanced itself from the men at the centre of each controversy. Gates had previously cut ties with management, and Kotick will lose his CEO title after the deal is complete in 2023 and will probably leave, a source familiar with the matter said.

As part of the acquisition talks, Microsoft evaluated Activision’s plans to address harassment issues, said Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft gaming.

“We’re on our own journey here,” he said in an interview.

“How can we share our learning with other teams and help the industry continue on this journey that we all need to be on?”

Still, the deal will likely be dispiriting to some women at Microsoft, Activision and throughout the technology industry, said Elizabeth Tippett, an associate professor at the University of Oregon School of Law who has studied technology and harassment training. In a way, Microsoft benefited from the Activision scandal, which took a steep toll on the share price and made an acquisition more affordable, she said.