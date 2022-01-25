Six app trends that’ll enhance your mobile experience in 2022

Whether you use them for business, entertainment, or something else entirely, there's no denying mobile apps make for productive, and often fun, experiences — it’s no wonder they’ve become such an integral part of our daily lives.

Huawei, the brand whose AppGallery allows you to search for and download hundreds of useful apps, believes 2022 is going to be a huge year for app innovations. Why? Because technology, faster connectivity and consumers’ willingness to experiment make for interesting bedfellows.

With that in mind, Huawei has put together a list of the major app trends you should look out for this year:

1. 5G to drive more powerful apps

Faster internet is everybody’s cup of tea, but beyond giving video streaming apps a boost, 5G connectivity also enables faster transferring of data between devices.

Developers can also add a little bit extra to their apps thanks to the improved performance provided by 5G, and you can expect augmented reality and virtual reality apps to become more commonplace in the coming months.

Another benefit to 5G is that it will make mobile payments quicker and more secure as biometric data for identification can be managed more seamlessly.

2. Mobile wallets on steroids

Thanks to the country’s lockdown restrictions, many South Africans turned to food and grocery delivery apps for convenience. Our reliance on such apps will continue to increase as more people realise how quick and easy it is to order food and other household items using their mobile devices.

With this boom in e-commerce, mobile wallets will become more prominent. These apps could make carrying cards and cash a thing of the past as they allow you to use your phone to make payments at retail stores. Using a mobile wallet is simple: all you have to do is load it up with funds and you are ready for online and offline shopping.

3. Whose reality is it anyway?

Augmented and virtual reality technology may not be new concepts, but the combination of 5G and more powerful mobile devices means they’re likely to be harnessed more this year.

Augmented reality, where computer-generated images are superimposed onto your view of reality, has the potential to elevate the experience of using all sorts of apps — from interactive maps to huge multiplayer battles in games.

Virtual reality, on the other hand, has the ability to enhance the online shopping experience by giving consumers the ability to “walk through the aisles” at retail stores without even entering a mall.

4. Chatting up some bots

Many consider chatbots to be the bane of their existence, while others view them as invaluable assistants.

Thanks to more sophisticated artificial intelligence technology, the responses from chatbots are becoming more human-like. This gives them the potential to be powerful allies that can help people self-service everything from insurance queries to managing school appointments and other activities.

5. Bridging websites and apps

As they’re essentially websites with app-like functionality, progressive web apps (PWAs) take less time to develop that traditional apps. You can save these “apps” on the home screen of your device and access them just as easily as you would a normal app. They load in no time, don’t occupy much storage space, and are easily usable across several devices.

6. Coding for all

Low code development is growing in popularity and is reinventing how apps are created. This visual approach to the development process allows developers to create apps much faster than if they were to spend weeks or months writing complex code.

It also allows tech-savvy business users to try their hand at creating their own apps without having to rely solely on development teams. Even if they have absolutely zero coding knowledge, the low code approach has been designed to make it as easy as possible to learn, especially given its visual nature.

How Huawei gives app developers the edge

Huawei can assist app developers and potential app developers to excel with programmes such as Huawei Developer Groups, which provides a platform for in-depth exchange and collaboration among developers as well as training workshops. Monthly newsletters contain the latest news and helpful resources.

If you are developing a new app or just completed your app, register on the Huawei Developer Portal by clicking here.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services SA.