BCX Innovation Award winner’s app is revolutionising emergency response

Innovation in providing service delivery in real time is what Response24, winner of the 2021 BCX Digital Innovation Award in the SME category, has achieved in the field of emergency response.

The company's CEO and founder, Marlize Holtzhausen, came up with the idea to develop its award-winning Response24 app, which provides users with access to armed response and other emergency services at the touch of a single button, after a traumatising and brutal attack on her family.

The Response24 app is powered by a communication platform that connects multiple service providers together so that they can mobilise a co-ordinated response.

By providing first responders with accurate information, including the exact GPS location and type of emergency upfront, it adds the essential ingredient of speed that can save lives.

“We have evolved into a software as a service (SaaS) platform that can connect fragmented environments to enhance response times,” says Holtzhausen. “It activates specific on demand resources and helps response centres overcome legacy issues within their systems. Most use multiple systems that don’t talk to each other and require an operator to navigate through them all to enable the response.”

Response24 simply integrates and connects the fragments, creating a single view dashboard from which the operator can see available resources in real time.