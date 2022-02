Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s dropped facial-recognition tech

The embattled attorney-general is also awaiting a civil trial on long-stalled allegations he violated state securities laws. Paxton, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has carved out a niche attacking Big Tech giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook as well as the Biden administration’s immigration and vaccination policies.

In the new lawsuit, Texas claims Facebook hasn’t said it deleted biometric identifiers collected from photos and videos uploaded by family and friends of non-Facebook users, or whether facial-recognition technology is still being used at Meta’s Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Reality Labs “or its upcoming virtual-reality universe,” according to the complaint.

Meta said on its blog in November that it was deleting face print records for more than 1 billion people. The company said one third of its users had given their consent to use the technology.

“We need to weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules,” the post said.

The company also said that it wasn’t giving up on the technology.

“Looking ahead, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation,” according to the post.

At Paxton’s press conference and in the lawsuit, he said he’s not letting Meta off the hook.

Facebook has created the largest facial data set in the world with its DeepFace algorithm, a deep learning facial-recognition system that “approaches human-level accuracy in identifying faces,” the state attorney-general said in the complaint. “And it exists only because — for over a decade — Facebook illegally and surreptitiously captured the biometric identifiers of tens of millions of Facebook and Instagram users and non-users.”

If Texas’s claims hold up, Meta could be looking at stiff fines.

Paxton claims Meta’s gathering and commercialisation of biometric identifiers without consent violates the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act, or CUBI, as well as three other state privacy statutes concerning the use of biometric identifiers. Three of the laws carry penalties up to $25,000 per violation, while the fourth penalises violators at up to $10,000 per occurrence, which Texas claims happened “billions of times.”

It’s not clear that CUBI, which was enacted in 2009 and can only be enforced by the Texas attorney-general’s office, has ever been used against a company.

“There can be no free pass for Facebook unlawfully invading the privacy rights of tens of millions of Texas residents by misappropriating their data and putting one of their most personal and valuable possessions — records of their facial geometry — at risk from hackers and bad actors, all to build an AI-powered virtual-reality empire,” Paxton said in the complaint.

The case is State of Texas v Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a/ Facebook Inc., 71st Judicial District Court in Harrison County, Texas (Marshall).

