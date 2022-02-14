Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s dropped facial-recognition tech

Facebook claims it no longer collects and profits off users’ faces through controversial facial-recognition technology. Texas isn’t buying it.

The state sued Meta Platforms Inc. over claims its Facebook and Instagram platforms are still monetising people’s faces without their consent, as well as holding onto a facial-geometry database compiled over a decade. Wielding multiple laws that allow for penalties of $25,000 per violation, the state is seeking billions of dollars in its complaint filed Monday.

“These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Meta said in a statement.

Facebook announced last year it would stop using facial-recognition technology and delete its database of users’ facial profiles after privacy advocates mounted a pushback campaign. That came after the company agreed to pay $650 million in 2020 in the largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement, resolving a class-action suit by disgruntled Facebook users in Illinois who didn’t give permission for the company’s data-tagging tool to harvest biometric identifiers from their photos and videos.

Shortly after the settlement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton kicked off his own investigation into the company’s facial-recognition technology, in what critics called a naked play at shaking Facebook down again. Little was heard from Texas’s investigation in the intervening year and a half, until Monday.

Paxton staged a press conference to announce the suit against Meta on the first day of early voting in the Texas primaries. Paxton is hip deep in a fierce re-election battle against well-financed Republican primary rivals, while simultaneously fending off a federal corruption probe into improper use of his office. The Meta complaint was filed in state court in Marshall, the home district of one of his toughest political opponents.