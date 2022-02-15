WATCH | Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan
15 February 2022 - 07:29
Russia launches its ISS Progress 80 cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a supply mission to the International Space Station.
Russia launches its ISS Progress 80 cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a supply mission to the International Space Station.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.