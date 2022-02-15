Sci-Tech

WATCH | Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan

15 February 2022 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE

Russia launches its ISS Progress 80 cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a supply mission to the International Space Station.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022