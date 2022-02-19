Global nature pact urged to reform harmful subsidies of $1.8 trillion a year

Subsidies that are harming ecosystems, wildlife and the climate amount to nearly $2 trillion a year, researchers said on Thursday, calling for the subsidies to be reformed under talks on a global nature pact due to be agreed in the coming months.

A study backed by The B Team and Business for Nature, a global coalition of companies seeking to stop biodiversity loss and promote sustainability, is the first in over a decade to estimate the total value of environmentally harmful subsidies.

It found that, worldwide, at least $1.8 trillion a year in government money, tax breaks and other forms of support goes to damaging practices in agriculture, construction, forestry, fossil fuels, marine fisheries, transport and water — sectors responsible for the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Most people think subsidies are pretty boring or a completely taboo topic (because) they're so ingrained in our economy,” said Eva Zabey, executive director of Business for Nature.

But when primarily designed to boost growth, they can be “unintentionally harmful for nature”, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Geneva.

A new system is needed that balances people, nature and the economy, though “we cannot just switch (subsidies) overnight”, she added.

Improving conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as crucial to protecting the ecosystems on which humans depend and limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.