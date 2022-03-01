Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins more NASA crew flights to space station

01 March 2022 - 08:00 By Justin Bachman
SpaceX’s next crew mission to the ISS, its fourth, is set for April 15.
SpaceX’s next crew mission to the ISS, its fourth, is set for April 15.
Image: Bloomberg

NASA awarded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. three additional crew-transport flights to the International Space Station through 2028.

The new flights — to be completed by March 31, 2028 — give Elon Musk’s SpaceX a total of nine crew flights for NASA under a fixed-price contract valued at a total of $3.49 billion, the agency said Monday in a press release. 

SpaceX’s next crew mission to the ISS, its fourth, is set for April 15.

Boeing Co., the other contractor NASA selected to ferry astronauts to the station, has struggled to resolve glitches with its Starliner vehicle. Boeing plans a second Starliner uncrewed test flight this spring.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA