Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins more NASA crew flights to space station

NASA awarded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. three additional crew-transport flights to the International Space Station through 2028.

The new flights — to be completed by March 31, 2028 — give Elon Musk’s SpaceX a total of nine crew flights for NASA under a fixed-price contract valued at a total of $3.49 billion, the agency said Monday in a press release.

SpaceX’s next crew mission to the ISS, its fourth, is set for April 15.

Boeing Co., the other contractor NASA selected to ferry astronauts to the station, has struggled to resolve glitches with its Starliner vehicle. Boeing plans a second Starliner uncrewed test flight this spring.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com