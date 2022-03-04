IN PICS | Dramatic images of Cape rock lobster walkout after red tide on west coast

Consumers are warned not to eat the rock lobster and fish washing up in the Western Cape as they pose a risk to human health.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment this week issued a Situation Red Alert, placing all government roleplayers in the sector on standby to handle the harmful algal bloom (red tide) that has been developing on the West Coast.

This caused an estimated 500 tonnes of west coast rock lobster to leave the ocean as of March 1, with authorities saying the risk of further mortalities is high in the coming days.