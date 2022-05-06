×

Sci-Tech

Astronauts land safely on Earth after 175 days in space

06 May 2022 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance is seen as it returns from space off the coast of Florida after 175 days aboard the Space Station.
Image: NASA

“Splashdown! Dragon has safely made it home with precious cargo aboard: four Crew 3 astronauts.”

This was how Nasa on Friday announced the safe return to Earth of a team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS). They had spent 175 days aboard the SpaceX CrewDragon capsule named Endurance.

Astronauts Tom Marshburn, 61, Raja Chari, 44, Kayla Barron, 34, and Matthias Maurer, 52, landed in the sea off the coast of Florida in the US.

Reuters reports the team was designated “Crew 3” because it is the third fully fledged long-duration group of astronauts SpaceX has launched to the space station for the US space agency.

