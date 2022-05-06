Fiery entry, then fresh air: SpaceX capsule brings 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission

Thermal camera video of the splashdown, at about 12.45am. EDT (04.45 GMT), was carried live by a joint Nasa-SpaceX webcast.

The Endurance crew, which began its stay in orbit on November 11 last year, consisted of YS spaceflight veteran Tom Marshburn, 61, and three first-time astronauts: Nasa’s Raja Chari, 44, and Kayla Barron, 34, and their ESA colleague Matthias Maurer, 52.

Chari could be heard radioing thanks to mission control moments after splashdown.

In less than an hour, the heat-scorched Crew Dragon was hoisted onto a recovery ship before the capsule’s side hatch was opened and the four astronauts were helped out one by one for their first breath of fresh air in nearly six months.

Dressed in white-and-black spacesuits, their strength and equilibrium shaky from 175 days in a weightless environment, they were assisted onto special gurneys while they waved and gave thumbs-up for cameras.

Each was due to receive a routine medical checkup aboard the ship before being flown by helicopter to Florida.

The return from orbit followed a fiery re-entry plunge through Earth’s atmosphere, generating frictional heat that sent temperatures outside the capsule soaring to 1,930ºC.

Two sets of parachutes billowed open above the capsule in the final stage of descent, slowing its fall to about 24km/h before the craft hit the water off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

Applause from the SpaceX flight control centre in suburban Los Angeles was heard over the webcast.

The newly returned astronauts were officially designated as Nasa’s “Commercial Crew 3”, the third full yfledged, long-duration team of four SpaceX has flown to the space station under contract for the US space agency.