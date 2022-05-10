×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sci-Tech

Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module

10 May 2022 - 07:28 By Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 10, 2022.
A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 10, 2022.
Image: China Daily via REUTERS

An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Tuesday in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year.

A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56am. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch centre in southern Hainan province.

Tianzhou-4 docked with Tianhe, the core module of the space station, at 8:54am. Beijing time (0054 GMT), China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The cargo spacecraft transported propellants, application experiments samples, some payloads and supplies for three astronauts, the agency said.

Three astronauts will travel to Tianhe in June on the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and live and work on-board the module for six months.

China aims to complete the construction of its first space station this year, being a key rival of the world's only station — NASA's International Space Station.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. From taxi driver to chief harbour master - and now he's ready for his next ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil