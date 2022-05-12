WATCH | Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile

Chilean scientists successfully recovered one of the world's most complete ichthyosaur fossils with intact embryos from the Tyndall Glacier in Chile's Patagonia region.

The preserved and pregnant ancient marine reptile was dubbed “Fiona” by scientists. The 4-meter-long fossil will help scientists study embryonic development in ichtyosaurs, which roamed the seas between 90 and 250 million years ago.

The fossil “is the only pregnant ichthyosaur that's been found on the planet from the era between 129 and 139 million years ago,” said Judith Pardo, the scientist who discovered the fossil. “So it's incredibly important.”