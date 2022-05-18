Prehistoric fossil in Peru sheds light on marine origin of crocodiles

The discovery of a prehistoric crocodile fossil in Peru from around 7 million years ago has given paleontologists more clues as to how modern crocodiles, all freshwater creatures in the Andean country, first came to land from the sea.

According to a Peruvian research team that analysed jaw and skull remains of the species, the animal likely would have probably crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of South America, eventually populating what is now southern Peru.

Researcher Rodolfo Salas said his team had collected partial skeletons from the species in recent years, and that after finding a jawbone in Peru's Sacaco desert in 2020, they understood how these animals evolved after living in saltwater.