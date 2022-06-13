Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

Based in part on a series of small grooves on the top of the tail vertebra, they concluded that it belonged to a group of dinosaurs called spinosaurs that included Spinosaurus, which lived about 95 million years ago and at about 50 feet (15 meters) long is considered the longest-known dinosaur predator.

Spinosaurs had elongated skulls reminiscent of crocodiles with lots of conical teeth — perfect for grasping slippery prey — as well as strong arms and big claws. They fed upon aquatic prey as well as other dinosaurs.

Because of the incomplete nature of the remains, the researchers have not yet given the newly described dinosaur a scientific name, but are calling it the “White Rock spinosaurid” based on the geological layer where the bones were found. They believe it is not a member of any previously identified species.

Meat-eating dinosaurs belonged to a clade called theropods, with each continent producing immense examples. They were bipedal and the largest had massive skulls and strong teeth.

Spinosaurus was Africa's largest. Tyrannosaurus rex, approaching 42 feet (13 meters), was North America's king, while the similarly sized Giganotosaurus reigned in South America and the slightly smaller Tarbosaurus in Asia. The largest-known named theropod from Europe was Torvosaurus, at about 33 feet (10 meters).

The newly described dinosaur might turn out to be as long as T. rex, according to University of Southampton paleobiologist and study corresponding author Neil Gostling.

“This one is really big,” Gostling said. “Let's hope more fossils turn up. We would love a skull or teeth.”