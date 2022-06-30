Use energy crisis as chance to save it, environment agency tells Germans

Turning building heating down by two degrees and limiting driving speeds could immediately cut energy consumption and avoid a supply crisis if Russia stopped delivering gas and oil, Germany’s environment agency said on Thursday.

While the country’s industry, power utilities and fuel suppliers are wary of cuts to Russia’s energy exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the agency argues energy savings could lessen the angst and economic damage, while helping the climate.

A study by the Umweltbundesamt agency, which reports to the environment ministry, proposed turning down buildings’ heating and limiting speeds to 100km/h on motorways, 80km/h on other roads and to 30km/h in towns and cities.

Through these measures, buildings could use 10% less energy and road traffic use 7% to 9% less, the study said.